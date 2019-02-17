Free bus facility for kidney patients in Telangana

-
:The Telangana government has decided to offer free travel by state-run buses for 7,600 kidney patients covered under the 'Aarogyasri' health scheme and those undergoing dialysis.
The kidney patients and those undergoing dialysis can now travel for free on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's (TSRTC) Pallevelugu and Express buses in districts besides on ordinary, metro express and metro deluxe buses in Hyderabad and Warangal, an official press release said.
The state government would reimburse Rs 12.22 crore per annum to TSRTC towards this facility, the release said.
The TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma has issued orders to all the depots for implementing the instructions of the government.
