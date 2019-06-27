Freedom fighter Mohammed Baji dead

Eminent freedom fighter Mohammed died at his residence at in Thursday, family sources said.

He was 103.

He was born on January 20, 1917 and was a bachelor, the sources said.

A close associate of tribal civil rights activist Laxman Nayak, was injured in police firing during the 1942 movement when 29 tribals were killed while protesting before the station in district.

He had joined the in 1936, the year Odisha became a separate province on the basis of language.

He also joined the and was held on August 19, 1942. He spent nearly five years in jail before he was released on June 25, 1947.

After the freedom struggle, was active in the movement. He was the of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and a close associate of Utkal Mandal.

Baji lead padayatras at for the restoration of peace aftwer the demolition of the and again after the communal riot in Kandhamal in 2008.

and many other leaders condoled the death of Baji.

