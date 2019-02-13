French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses

-
ALSO READ
Google blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran
EU tells Facebook 'patience at limit' on consumer rules
Govt asks Google, Twitter, WhatsApp to check rumours, messages inciting unrest
Google to close Google+ social networking site
Google denies claims that it suppresses Conservative opinions
-
A French court has ordered Google to remove "abusive" clauses from the service conditions it requires consumers to accept to the internet giant's services, a consumer group said Wednesday.
The group UFC-Que Choisir, which has waged a five-year legal battle against Google for "abusive" practices in its service conditions, also won 30,000 euros (USD 34,000) in damages, according to a copy of the ruling obtained by AFP.
The ruling by the Paris district level court can be appealed.
Google said the ruling concerned its Google+ social media service, which is being shut down in April, and that it is striving to improve the clarity and simplicity of its user terms.
It said it would take its time to examine the decision and evaluate its options.
UFC-Que Choisir said the judges ordered Google to rework its terms and conditions to obtain clear consent from users on how it collects and shares their personal information. This includes the constant monitoring of users' location.
The ruling also told Google it could not imply that users had to accept the conditions to use its services and systematically decline all responsibility in case of malfunctions.
The ruling follows one in a similar case brought by UFC-Que Choisir against Twitter. A case against Facebook is still underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU