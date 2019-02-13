Information services officials need to adopt, adapt to modern technology: Rathore

Asking officers to adopt and adapt to modern technology, Information and Broadcasting highlighted the importance of his ministry in government, a statement from the ministry said Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the First Annual Conference of Media Units working under the I&B Ministry, Rathore exhorted IIS officers to work with mission orientation in order to excel further in their work.

He also focussed on the need to use new in the ever-evolving communication paradigm.

"The said that the litmus test of the work of media units is in reaching out to the grassroot level, while also highlighting the criticality of using regional languages in government communication," the statement said.

During the conference, the performance of the media units was reviewed. The focus of the conference was on ensuring between the media units in their day-to-day functioning. Discussions on using modern for communication was also done during the course of conference.

The also appreciated the recent decision of the to introduce foreign training component for IIS probationers, while stressing the need to continuously work towards improving training both at induction level and in-service level.

The conference was attended by over 125 Officers from across the country working in various media units of the ministry.

