Man gets life sentence for murdering brother

-
ALSO READ
Magistrate suspended in TN for 'sexual harassment' of lawyer:
Delhi govt. notifies appointment of 7 principal judges for family courts
Insurance co to pay Rs 1 cr compensation to man who lost eyes in accident
US judge orders N.Korea to pay $501 mln over dead American
US court orders N. Korea to pay $501m in student's death
-
A local court Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his brother over a land dispute nearly four years ago.
The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal awarded life sentence to Rajendra Kandulana for killing his brother, Chullu, who was sleeping, with a sharp weapon in August 2015.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU