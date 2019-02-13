JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Information services officials need to adopt, adapt to modern technology: Rathore

Modi spreading lies to be PM again: Kanhaiya Kumar
Business Standard

Man gets life sentence for murdering brother

Press Trust of India  |  Simdega (Jharkhand) 

A local court Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his brother over a land dispute nearly four years ago.

The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal awarded life sentence to Rajendra Kandulana for killing his brother, Chullu, who was sleeping, with a sharp weapon in August 2015.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements