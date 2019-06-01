Russian on Friday renamed the country's airports to commemorate tsars and space pioneers as well as and operatic tenor after an that stirred up controversy.

will now be named after Alexander Pushkin, known for witty works such as "Eugene Onegin," while the airport of the city of on far eastern will take Chekhov's name, even though he visited the island only to write about the grim conditions in its tsarist-era prisons.

An launched last autumn asked the public to nominate and vote on famous figures whose names could be given to around 40 airports across Until now, almost all the country's airports have been named after their geographical location, usually the names of villages.

There was controversy over the renaming of the airport of the western city of Kaliningrad, formerly part of Germany, as many locals voted to name it after German philosopher Immanuel Kant, prompting accusations of a lack of patriotism.

The airport will now be named after Elizabeth Petrovna, whose army captured the city in 1758 but abandoned it five years later. Other airports to be named after tsars include that of the northern city of Murmansk, which will be named after the last

Opera star Khvorostovsky, who died of a brain tumour in 2017 at the age of 55 will be commemorated in his native Siberian city of where the airport will take on his name.

will give his name to the airport of the city of where he died, while Sergei Korolyov, the who made possible the launch of the first man into space, Yuri Gagarin, will be commemorated in the city of Samara, where he spent some of his career.

Putin signed a



decree on renaming airports that came into force on Friday although it was not clear how exactly the new names would be written in English.

