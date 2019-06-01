Pakistan sentences 3 to 5-year in jail over terror financing

A has sentenced three militants to five years in prison after finding them guilty of collecting funds for an outlawed group that claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in earlier this year.

According to a statement released by a counter- department Friday, the three men have begun serving their sentences.

It says the three unidentified men were local leaders of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the Feb 14 suicide attack in The bombing at the time raised tensions between and and brought the two nuclear rivals to the brink of war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)