French FM urges Iran to show 'political maturity' over US nuclear deal pullout

French has described Tehran's threat to resume nuclear work -- in what would be a contravention of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal -- as a "bad reaction", calling on to show "political maturity".

" has had a bad reaction, faced with a bad US decision to withdraw from the agreements and impose sanctions," Le Drian said in an interview published online by Le Parisien, referring to the 2015 deal signed in

"It is a pity that the is not honouring its commitments, must show its political maturity," Le Drian added.

Iran announced earlier this month that it will stop respecting some limits on its nuclear activities imposed under the landmark 2015 deal.

The announcement came exactly a year after the US withdrew from the deal, known as the (JCPOA), with further measures threatened if the agreement's other signatories fail to mitigate the impact of renewed American sanctions within 60 days.

Le Drian also warned against a "bellicose spiral", stressing the "responsibility" of the Americans and the importance of dialogue with

