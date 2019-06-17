Frenchman 'admits burning body' of murdered jogger wife

A Frenchman charged with murdering his wife in a case that gripped on Monday admitted to partially burning her body after brutally beating her, following a meticulous police reconstruction of the events, the said.

Jonathann Daval, 35, had in January 2018 confessed to killing his wife Alexia in October 2017 after initially posing as a distraught husband and even organising events in her memory.

The charred body of Alexia Daval, a 29-year-old employee, had been found hidden under tree branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in

But the husband had until now not admitted to burning her body after the crime -- an omission that had continued to distress Alexia's parents -- and had shown inconsistencies in other aspects of his version.

"Faced with the urgent demand of his parents-in-law, who had implored him to tell the whole truth, he finally admitted not only killing her but then partially burning her body," said the for the eastern Besancon region,

Daval also confessed to "knocking the face of his wife against a concrete wall" and then dealing between "five to 10 blows at the level of the face" before strangling her "for around four minutes", said Manteaux. "The description of the violence is perfectly consistent with the injuries found" during the autopsy, he added.

