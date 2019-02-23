Fresh landslide disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, clearance operation underway

A major struck the in district on Saturday, disrupting smooth movement of traffic which was restored after three days of closure owing to fresh snowfall and multiple landslides, officials said.

The completely blocked the highway near Maroog around 1 pm, leaving thousands of Kashmir-bound vehicles, which were allowed from towards Srinagar, stranded, they said.

The officials said the agency concerned pressed its men and machines, and after nearly six-hour long operation cleared the road for light motor vehicles.

The road clearance operation was still going on when last reports were received, the officials said, adding that there is heavy traffic congestion on the highway along the Ramban- stretch.

They said no fresh vehicle will be allowed either from or on Sunday to allow clearance of the stranded vehicles.

The strategic 270-km highway was reopened for one-way traffic Saturday morning after clearance of the debris from the landslide-hit areas.

The reopening of the highway had come as a major relief to thousands of passengers who were left stranded following the closure of the only all-weather road linking with the rest of the country on Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall around the -- the gateway to -- and landslides triggered by incessant rains at over half a dozen places between and had forced authorities to suspend vehicular movement on the highway.

"The debris was cleared and the road was made traffic-worthy by Friday evening, thus allowing the authorities to clear the large number of stranded vehicles," of Police (Traffic), National Highway, told

"However, shooting of stones and two landslides in Digdole area overnight disrupted the movement of traffic once again. After hectic efforts, the road was cleared and the Kashmir-bound traffic was allowed from on Saturday morning," he said.

He added that no vehicle was being allowed from the opposite direction to avoid a traffic jam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)