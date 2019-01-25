Jammu-Srinagar highway off limits for 5th day

The Jammu- highway remained closed on Friday for the fifth consecutive day due to landslides in district.

"Fresh snowfall has occurred on both sides of the today and it is raining along the highway stretch in other places in Ramban," of Police of traffic in rural told IANS.

Landslides hit Gagroo, and Battery Chashma areas of the strategic highway. The debris were yet to be cleared. The clearance operation were on hold due to bad weather, he said.

"For the safety of travellers, we have decided not to allow traffic on the highway today unless it is absolutely safe to do so.

"Intending travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms in and to know the latest status," he added.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked through this highway.

Hoarders and profiteers hike prices of essentials by creating artificial scarcity each time the highway remains closed for a longer period.

