Venezuela set for aid showdown as Guaido claims military help

Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas and Saturday to disperse a crowd demanding to cross the Venezuela- border, ordered closed by as tensions in the Latin American country soared ahead of an opposition deadline to bring in humanitarian aid.

"We want to work!" people chanted as they faced riot police blocking the crossing at the Urena border bridge to Colombia, one of several ordered closed late Friday.

Meanwhile, four National Guard troops deserted their posts near the border, one greeted by a crowd of cheering Venezuelans on the Colombian side as he walked across. Three others smashed through a security barrier on the crossing in their jeep.

Supporters of opposition in are planning to cross the border carrying emergency supplies into Guaido has vowed humanitarian aid would enter his country despite a blockade.

Socialist has rejected the aid, which he's dismissed as a show and pretext for a US invasion.

Humanitarian aid has become the centerpiece of the stand-off between Maduro and Guaido, the 35-year-old of who declared himself interim exactly one month ago Saturday. Guaido has accused Maduro of rigging his re-election and is demanding a new vote.

is gripped by a humanitarian crisis that has seen poverty soar during years of recession.

As many as 300,000 Venezuelans are in dire need of and medicine after years of shortages and malnutrition, according to Guaido.

figures show that some 2.7 million people have fled since 2015 amid the crisis, and some 5,000 Venezuelans emigrate from their country each day.

On the eve of the face-off Guaido defied a government ban on leaving the country and attended the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert organized by British billionaire just over the border in The concert is aimed at raising funds to help the relief effort.

Guaido sensationally claimed that the Venezuelan military, whose high command has repeatedly declared absolute loyalty to Maduro, "participated in this process" to get him into Colombia.

Hours later, said it had closed much of the Colombian border, citing threats to Venezuela's security.

Guaido said that aid would come in on Saturday regardless of any military blockade.

His supporters plan to drive the aid from Colombia into Venezuela at the closed border crossings supported by a flood of volunteers and accompanied by Catholic priests in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Colombia and Venezuela share a 2,200 kilometer-long (1,370 mile) border, and trucks carrying aid could also drive across some of the countless illegal dirt roads that link the two countries across the porous border.

On Friday the tense stand-off turned deadly when two people were killed and 15 wounded as they tried to prevent Venezuelan troops from blocking an entry point on the Brazilian border.

"An indigenous woman and her husband were killed and at least 15 other members of the Pemon indigenous community were injured," said a group,

The clash occurred in southeastern Bolivar state near to the border with Brazil, which Maduro ordered closed on Thursday. Guaido called on the military to arrest those responsible for the killings, "or you will be responsible." "It wasn't a clash, it was an attack," said Salomon Perez, who accompanied a brother and two nieces suffering from gunshot wounds by ambulance to a hospital in

UN urged Venezuelan authorities to refrain from using lethal force against protesters.

The "strongly condemns the Venezuelan military's use of force against unarmed civilians and innocent volunteers" on the border with Brazil, the said. "The is watching," the statement added.

Early Saturday two large trucks carrying eight tonnes of emergency aid left in en route to the Venezuelan border. The vehicles are driven by Venezuelans and escorted by Brazilian police, organisers said.

The "Venezuela Live Aid" concert, which featured some of the biggest names in Spanish-language music, was broadcast

Branson said he hopes to raise USD 100 million for humanitarian aid over the next 60 days via Meanwhile aid is being stockpiled in Colombia, and the island of because of Maduro's ban.

Guaido rallied his supporters when he showed up at the concert on Friday joined by Colombian Ivan Duque, Chile's and of The leaders greeted the crowd before the concert ended.

Maduro's rival concert, decidedly smaller and featuring Cuban and local artists, began hours later nearby on the Venezuelan side of the border in Urena.

Performers took to the stage against a giant backdrop emblazoned with the words "#Trump Hands off Venezuela," with around 2,500 people in attendance.

"We don't want to be interfered with, we don't want to be invaded," said

Maduro said the event would last until Sunday.

Maduro, who has support from China, and the military high command, accuses the of plotting a military intervention.

has blasted for using aid as a "convenient pretext for conducting military action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)