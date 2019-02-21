J-K Highway closed for second day, five fresh landslides hit highway

The Jammu- Highway was closed for the second consecutive day Thursday amid five fresh landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall in district of and

Over 600 vehicles are stranded at several places on the highway in Ramban, Udhampur and districts.

There were fresh landslides triggered by rains, which struck the strategic 270-km highway overnight at Khuni Nallah, Panthiyal, Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog, blocking the only all-weather road linking with rest of the country, the officials said.

There was also snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel area, they said.

Officials said road clearance operation was immediately launched but rains are making the task of clearance difficult.

No traffic has been allowed to move from Nagrota area of towards Valley in view of the closure of the highway, they said.

The lurking threat of more landslides has created fear among the hundreds of passengers travelling on the highway these days.

town also experienced light snowfall, while heavy rains lashed other parts of the highway during the night, the officials said.

The Moghal road connecting Kashmir valley's district with Jammu region's district is closed for past one month due to heavy snowfall.

In Jammu city, there has been heavy rains since yesterday, while mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, and Reasi districts experiencedlight snowfall.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)