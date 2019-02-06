Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath & Badrinath

Fresh snowfall hit and districts of on Wednesday evening, resulting in the accumulation of about eight-foot thick layer of snow at

Badrinath in district also received light snowfall towards the evening with the road beyond Hanuman Chatti closed for commuters, district disaster management office said.

Most places in the plains, including Dehradun, received showers, said Vikram Singh, of the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun.

Hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places in the plain areas over the next36 hours. Heavy or very heavy snowfall is also likely to occur mainly in the hilly areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on Thursday, Singh said.

This condition has been caused by movement of western disturbance over the western region and formation of an induced system over northern and neighbouring areas, the said.

Authorities have advised people to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills during the period, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)