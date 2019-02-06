Kochi Blue Spikers beat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in Pro Volleyball League

-
ALSO READ
Pro Volleyball League: Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1
Pro Volleyball League adds six more international players for inaugural edition
Ranjit Singh emerges as top pick in inaugural Pro Volleyball League player auction
Olympic gold medallist David Lee to headline first Pro Volleyball League auction
Volleyball league to benefit domestic players: India captain
-
Olympic gold medallist David Lee shone bright as Kochi Blue Spikers continued their unbeaten run, edging out Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a Pro Volleyball League fixture here Wednesday.
Lee scored 10 points (7 spikes, 2 blocks and 1 serve point) as Kochi beat Ahmedabad 10-15, 15-11, 11-15,15-12, 15-12 in a thrilling match.
Victor Sysoev was the stand-out performer for Ahmedabad Defenders with 13 points (11 spikes and 2 blocks) to his name.
Kochi's Mohan Ukkrapandian was adjudged as the player of the match.
Chennai Spartans will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on February 7.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU