Business Standard

Kochi Blue Spikers beat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in Pro Volleyball League

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Olympic gold medallist David Lee shone bright as Kochi Blue Spikers continued their unbeaten run, edging out Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a Pro Volleyball League fixture here Wednesday.

Lee scored 10 points (7 spikes, 2 blocks and 1 serve point) as Kochi beat Ahmedabad 10-15, 15-11, 11-15,15-12, 15-12 in a thrilling match.

Victor Sysoev was the stand-out performer for Ahmedabad Defenders with 13 points (11 spikes and 2 blocks) to his name.

Kochi's Mohan Ukkrapandian was adjudged as the player of the match.

Chennai Spartans will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on February 7.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 21:50 IST

