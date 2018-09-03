Fuel price hike: TN petroleum dealers monitoring situation

With fuel prices touching new levels Monday, petroleum dealers in said they were closely monitoring the situation.

"We too are concerned. We have no choice but to follow the order of companies on dynamic In the last three days, the price of petrol increased by Re 1," Petroleum Dealers Association Suresh Kumar told

"The situation is precarious," he said.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country climbed to their highest levels due to dramatic fall in rupee and sharp rise in

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 82.41 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 75.21 per litre.

Kumar also opined that use of private vehicles may decline and people may opt for public transport for commuting if the fuel prices continue to increase.

Meanwhile, M K flayed the Centre and State governments, saying the fuel prices were "unconscionable."



In a statement here, he sought to know whether it was right on part of the Centre to export fuel at cheaper rates while it was being retailed at 'exorbitant' rates in the domestic market.

urged the Centre to 'reduce' the excise duty on fuel and asked the government to bring down sales tax 'immediately'.

