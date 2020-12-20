Fuel supply by CIL to power sector drops 5% to 277 MT in April-November

-
ALSO READ
CIL's coal allocation for non-power sector jumps to 6 MT in April-May
CIL's coal allocation for non-power sector in Q1 rises 3-fold to 6.66 MT
Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops about 20% in April-July
Coal India production increases by 31.6% at 40.51 MT in September
Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
-
Coal supply by state-run CIL to the power sector declined by 5.3 per cent to 277.46 million tonne (MT) in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.
The state-owned company had supplied 292.88 million tonnes of coal to the power sector in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to official data.
In November the fuel supply by Coal India (CIL) was almost flat at 39.38 MT against 39.12 MT in November last year.
The fuel supply by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to the power sector in the eight-month period dropped by 35 per cent to 22.37 MT from 34.44 MT a year ago.
In November, the fuel supply by SCCL declined to 3.9 MT from 4.62 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, it said.
CIL is a major supplier of the dry fuel to the power sector in India.
The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country.
The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year. Power consumption on year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.
CIL, one of the major suppliers of the fossil fuel to the power sector, accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. It is eyeing one billion tonne of output by 2023-24.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU