Full-grown tigress found dead in MP's Pench reserve

Forest staff Wednesday found the carcass of an adult tigress in Khavasa buffer zone of the Reserve, an said.

The carcass was spotted during patrolling.

"The body of a tigress was found in Khavasa buffer zone of the reserve and action is being taken on the matter as per the National Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

More details will be shared later," said Reserve's director,

According to forest sources, the body of the wild cat was found in deep forest under Kothar beat behind a depot.

The carcass appears to be two-three days old, they said, adding the exact reason behind the death of the tigress is not yet clear.

A dog squad and forensic teams are searching the area for clues to ascertain what caused the tigress's death.

