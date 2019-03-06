JUST IN
Full-grown tigress found dead in MP's Pench reserve

Press Trust of India  |  Seoni (MP) 

Forest staff Wednesday found the carcass of an adult tigress in Khavasa buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve, an official said.

The carcass was spotted during patrolling.

"The body of a tigress was found in Khavasa buffer zone of the reserve and action is being taken on the matter as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

More details will be shared later," said Pench Tiger Reserve's director, Vikram Singh Parihar.

According to forest sources, the body of the wild cat was found in deep forest under Kothar beat behind a depot.

The carcass appears to be two-three days old, they said, adding the exact reason behind the death of the tigress is not yet clear.

A dog squad and forensic teams are searching the area for clues to ascertain what caused the tigress's death.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 21:35 IST

