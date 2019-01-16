Funds sanctioned for development of habitats of 2 endangered

The government Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2.05 crore for the development of habitats of two bird species, which are feared to be on the verge of extinction.

A government resolution issued by the ministry said the funds will be used for "integrated development of wildlife habitats" for the Great Indian Bustards and Lesser Floricans.

The population of these birds who live in the grasslands is declining alarmingly.

The GR stated that 60 per cent of the funds will come from the Centre while the rest will be provided by the government.

Kedar Gore, of The Corbett Foundation, said, "The Wildlife Institute of India's survey on GIB was quite disappointing as they could not visibly confirm the presence of the bird. But the habitat should be protected because GIB and Lesser Floricans are migratory birds.

"There is also a need to set up conservation breeding centres so that we can increase these birds' populations," he said.

