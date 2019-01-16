Maharashtra to set up sports academy for police force

The government along with the Centre will start a to train sportspersons from the police department so that they can compete at national and global levels, said Wednesday.

He said the is also committed to general welfare of the police force.

was speaking at the opening ceremony of '31st State Police Sports competition' here.

The seriously stands behind the police department and its welfare related to housing and education of their children, among other things, said Fadnavis, who also holds the Home department.

The government has taken several decisions for the benefit of police personnel and will come out with more such measures, he said.

said international standard sportspersons should come out from the police department and for this good training facilities will be provided to them.

"I want to assure that the along with the central government will start a for the police department.

"The academy will have excellent training facilities for police sportspersons," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)