Indigenous sensors will change defence applications: DRDO

: Indigenous development of sensors would play a great role and revolutionise applications like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial and defence applications, of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy said Sunday.

Reddy, also the of Aeronautical Society of India, said there was a huge transformation in the areas of unmanned systems and associated technologies.

"UAVs are going to play a major role in both defence and civilian sectors. So, there is an urgent need for industries to gear up and work in these areas," a press release from the Aeronautical Society of quoted him as saying.

Reddy highlighted the contributions of DRDO to design and development of modern UAVs and said a contest 'Drone Olympics' would be organised by during the forthcoming event.

He was speaking at a national cconference on 'Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Opportunities and Challenges' organised by the Society which also held its AGM (annual general meeting) here.

member V K Saraswat, delivering a talk on the topic 'Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Aerospace 4.0,' said, "AI is one of the disruptive technologies, which is going to impact efficiency, productivity, speed and innovation in the emerging industries."



He said Aerospace 4.0 would include all features of AI in the next 15 years to cut cost and cycle-time of design, optimisation, simulation, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain, maintenance and product updates.

Programme director, Agni-3, VV Rao said aerospace sensor technology would play a vital role in the futuristic unmanned systems.

He said the scenario was changing fast with the emergence of and

He added that unmanned systems would revolutionise agriculture, medical, space, defence and environment management.

Former of and nearly 500 scientists, engineers, industrialists and professionals from the participated in the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)