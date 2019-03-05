GAD statement on recruitment inappropriately framed: Patil

Tuesday said the statement issued by the state General Administration Department (GAD) on the mega-recruitment drive was inappropriately framed, due to which the government had to face criticism.

"The high court, while hearing a plea opposing quota to Maratha community in education and government jobs, asked the government to complete the recruitment process, but not to issue appointment letters (till it gives its verdict). But the GAD, in its statement only said that appointment letters won't be issued," told reporters.

"The statement was inappropriately framed and we had to face the wrath of people," he said.

He said that the statement should have mentioned that the recruitment process would continue, although appointment letters would not be issued till the Bombay High Court gives its verdict on the petition opposing reservation to the Maratha community.

The opposition and had earlier accused the government of betrayal, saying that the statement mentions that no appointment letters would be issued.

On November 30, 2018, the Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, a declared socially and educationally backward class by the government.

The reservation was given on the basis of the State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) report on the social and economic conditions of the influential community. However, the decision was challenged in the high court and hearing into the plea is still on.

The had told the court that 72,000 vacant seats in various departments need to be filled urgently. The court then asked the government to complete the recruitment process, like issuing advertisements, conducting examination and interviews, but not to issue appointment letters till the verdict is out.

"However, the message was not communicated to the people appropriately. The GAD statement gave a wrong message. Due to it, the government's intention was questioned by the supporters of the Maratha reservation," the said.

On being asked when the recruitment process would get over, he said, "By May end, the verdict will be out and recruitment for 72,000 posts will also be completed."



Talking about the measures taken by the government for the Maratha community so far, said, "We already have received 54,000 letter of intent for seeking loan to start a business under the state arm Annasaheb Patil Development Corporation for Economically Backward."



"Out of it, 2,800 people from the Maratha community have already received Rs 10 lakh (each) as loan from the corporation. The is the guarantee for the loan as well as interest on it," the cabinet said.

"The state has also decided to provide financial aid to 125 students, who aspire to crack the UPSC exam and study in The state would be spending Rs 4.33 lakh per student under the scheme," he said.

