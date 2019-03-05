JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

8 trains cancelled, 24 diverted as farmers continue protest on Amritsar-Delhi line

SPs of many districts including Capital SP transferred
Business Standard

Cold day in Delhi, min temp settles at 12 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a cold day in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury settling at four notches below the normal, MeT officials said.

"The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal," they said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 93 and 50 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted a clear day on Wednesday with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning hours in some areas.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements