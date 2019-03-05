SPs of many districts including Capital SP transferred

Arunachal Pradesh Government has transferred SPs of a number of districts including the Capital Superintendent of Police, officials said Tuesday.
According to an official order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Dr A C Verma on Monday, Capital SP M Harshavardhan has been posted as SP Changlang district.
Tume Amo will be new Capital SP.
The Changland SP James Kabang Lego has been posted as SP Tirap district.
Jitendra Kumar Meena will replace G S Sidhu as the SP of Upper Siang district. Sidhu has been appointed as Principal of Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh who was awaiting posting, has been posted as SP Telecom & MT while Romil Baaniya, awaiting posting has been appointed as SP of Papum Pare district.
Esha Pandey has been appointed as SP Crime in the police headquarters (PHQ), SP security Tojo Karga has been given additional charge of SP special bureau (SB) and will relieve Navdeep Singh Brar who is joining as the SP of Special Investigating Team (SIT).
Harsh Indora, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Assistant SP of Tirap district, the order added.
