Northern Army commander visits forward districts in north Kashmir

Lt Gen Tuesday visited Kupwara and districts in north and reviewed the security situation along the (LoC).

"Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the forward areas in Kupwara and Baramulla," a said here.

The was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the formations, he said.

Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the prevailing and future challenges, the said.

The commander arrived here Monday on a two-day visit to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)