Maha govt to introduce Maratha quota bill on Nov 29: Minister

The government will introduce a bill on Thursday to provide reservations to the community in jobs and educational institutes under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category, Patil said Monday.

He said meetings were being held by a cabinet sub-committee to ensure the law to provide reservations to Marathas is within the legal and constitutional framework.

Patil heads the sub-committee set up to take a decision on the recommendations of the State Backward Class Commission on reservation.

The received the SBCC's report on November 15 and it was placed before the cabinet on November 18, which approved it and formed a sub-committee to proceed further.

Its members are Eknath Shinde, Subhash Deshmukh, Ram Shinde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Secretary of the state's

Patil said even after the is passed, other facilities provided to the community for employment and educational purposes for the last two years would remain.

On whether the quota would be 16 per cent, as announced in 2014 by the previous Congress-NCP government, Patil said a figure was being worked out.

The Maratha quota issue has dominated the discussion in the state's and Council since the winter session began on November 19.

The community has been demanding quota for a long time and its agitation for the same in July and August this year had taken a violent turn.

