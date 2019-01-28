Tata Motors partners with Nitol Motors to launch new LPT 1212 LCV in Bangladesh

Monday said it, along with its Nitol Motors, has launched the all-new Tata LPT 1212 light commercial vehicle in

The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load-carrying capacity, said in a statement.

Nitol said: "With our partner Tata Motors, we are confident about making a significant impact in the light truck segment with Tata LPT 1212 and thus winning a significant market share."



Nitol Motors is the largest distributor of in

"The much-awaited Tata LPT 1212 has been specifically designed keeping in mind the unique local market loading requirements and duty cycle," Tata Motors said.

With various product enhancements such as a powerful engine, high ground-clearance, bigger clutch diameter and tyre size, this vehicle is the best choice for customers in this segment, he added.

Tata Motors is a leading global of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles.

