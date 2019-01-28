Guy who ran behind a Muslim lady: Ananth Kumar Hedge mocks Congress leader

Union minister Hegde Monday referred to Karnataka Congress president as 'a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady', a day after he courted controversy over his remarks that 'the hand that touches a Hindu girl's body should not be there.'

The minister's barb targeted the Congress leader, whose wife is

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also slammed Hegde for his controversial remarks about the Congress leader's wife, saying he is "unfit" to be a Union minister and deserves to be sacked.

had taken a potshot at Hegde for his reported comment at an event at Madikeri Sunday that the hand that touches a Hindu girl's body should not be there

He asked the (Hindu) community to be writers of history and not just its readers.

In response, tweeted, "Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are ur contributions for Karnatakas development? All I can say for sure,its deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MPs."

Hitting back at Rao, Hegde said "I shall definitely answer this guy "@dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."

Rao said, Sad to see "@AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess its his lack of culture. Guess he hasn't learnt from our Hindu scriptures.

Time hasn't run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human."

Condemning Hegdes statement at Madikeri, Siddaramaiah Monday told reporters in Mysuru that the electorate has to decide whether Hegde was eligible to be a minister or not.

"Is he (Hegde) eligible to be a minister, who calls upon people to chop of hands and commit murder? Siddaramaiah asked.

Reacting to Hegde's remarks, Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil told reporters at Mangaluru that the union minister has the habit of making such speeches to 'incite communal passions.'

Patil said Hegde does not deserve to sit in Parliament as he has no regard for Parliament or the Constitution.

"He had earlier even gone to the extent of saying that the Constitution should be changed. All these statements are made to create a communally charged up situation," Patil said.

Patil said Hegde would have to bear the brunt of his controversial statements in the coming Lok Sabha elections as the people would react against him.

The Home Minister was in Mangaluru en route to Puttur to attend a programme.