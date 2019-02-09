Gadkari sees red as MOIL MD skips mining conclave

was peeved about the absence of the of Ore India Ltd. (MOIL) at a mining-related conclave here on Saturday, saying he needs to be "put in his place".

The MD of MOIL, a public sector company, did not come to 'Min-Con' organised by Corporation and despite an invite, the noted in his speech at the event.

Talking about huge potential in the ore-based industry, he said, " Ore India MD has not come here. He is a very big man, he does not come when we invite, he does not come even otherwise."



"He is big shot, his status is higher than that of President," said in a sarcastic tone.

"Unko theek karna padega ek baar acche se (he needs to be put in his place once)," the added.

In his speech, stressed that ecological balance must be kept in mind while thinking about how to increase the growth rate and boost job creation.

He told Maharashtra and that there should be a policy for forest-based and mineral-based industries in Vidarbha and tribal areas in the state.

The forest-based industry can lead to a lot of development, Gadkari said, adding that jungles of district can supply raw material for Patanjali Group's Ayurveda medicine plant coming up near

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)