Paul piles on misery for Jennings as England rebuild

Keemo Paul struck with his first delivery of the series as England reached lunch at 46 for one after being put in to bat by stand-in on the first morning of the third and final Test at the Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.

Drafted into the final eleven as replacement for Jason Holder, Paul ended Keaton Jennings' tortuous occupation of the crease when the opening batsman fell for the third time in three innings in the series to catches in the slip cordon.

England will resume in the afternoon with (27 not out) having been joined in the middle by Joe Denly, who made his debut in the second Test as Burns' opening partner.

Dropped earlier by Roston Chase at third slip off Kemar Roach, the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 victims, Jennings failed to make the most of the reprieve as the left-hander drove loosely at the seam all-rounder's opening delivery midway through the session to depart for eight off 43 balls via a straightforward catch to at first slip.

Jennings, who failed in both innings of the first Test in Barbados, which the won by 381 runs, was then dropped for the second match in Antigua, where the home side romped to victory by ten wickets inside three days to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series and reclaim the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession.

He is one of two changes to the tourists' eleven as left-handed all-rounder was omitted in preference for fast bowler

West Indies' only change to the victorious team from the first two matches was forced by the International Council's ruling which holds the primarily accountable when his team falls short of the required over-rate of 15 per hour.

Despite winning the match with two days in hand, it was determined by match referee that the were two overs short, on average, over the course of the match.

Given previous infractions under Holder's captaincy over the past 12 months, this latest situation took him past the penalty points threshold with necessitated the sanction which has become the main West Indian talking point in between the second and third Tests.

Following the conclusion of the second Test, Holder acknowledged his guilt and did not challenge Crowe's ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)