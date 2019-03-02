Gadkari to lay foundation for Rs 515 cr highway projs in Bundelkhand Sunday

on Sunday will lay the foundation stone for Rs 515 crore highway projects in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, the government said.

He will be accompanied by for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharati.

"The for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Shri will be in tomorrow to lay the foundation stone for National Highways projects worth nearly Rs 515 Crore in region of Uttar Pradesh," the ministry said in a statement Saturday.

The projects for which foundation stone will be laid tomorrow include construction of a 1.1 km elevated highway and 4.6 km service road at Kalpi at a cost of Rs 44 crore, two-laning of the 41.4 km Harpalpur-Sugira section of NH 76 at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore and two laning of the 29.9 km Kulpahada - Mahoba section of NH - 76 and NH-86 at a cost of Rs 148.96 crore.

Besides, the projects include intersection on Jhansi-Urai- Bara section of NH-27 at a cost of Rs 17.5 crore for the development of East-West Corridor; provision of two Vehicle Under Passes at Medical Chauraha and Maheba Gurusaray on Jhansi-Urai-Bara section of NH-27 at a cost of Rs 96 crore; provision of two projects at Patelpur and Chauraon Jhansi-Urai-Bara section of NH-27 at a cost of Rs 48 crore and provision of 21 FOBs on Jhansi-Urai-Bara section of NH-27 at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)