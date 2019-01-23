Gandhi death anniv: Books on Mahatma for sale at half price

In a bid to commemorate the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a city-based trust will sell various books on the Father of the Nation as well as social reformer Acharya at discounted rate next week.

The books will be displayed at Hutatma Chowk and Gandhi Book Centre in Tardeo in south from January 28 to February 2 by the Sarvodaya Mandal (MSM).

"To commemorate the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (which falls on January 30), 200 books on and by Gandhi and in English, Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati languages will be displayed and sold at50 per cent discount," said (SMT) managing Tulsidas Somaiya.

Set up in 1952 during the Bhoodan Andolan or land gift movement of Vinoba Bhave, the trust has been engaged in programmes to spread Gandhian thoughts and values by holding seminars, workshops, meetings, youth camps etc.

Top-selling title autobiography of will be available at Rs 25 only, Somaiya said.

He said a set of five important books, 'Selected Works of Mahatma Gandhi' comprising 1872 pages (Treasury of Thoughts on 81 Subjects) will be available at Rs 300 and Vinoba Bhave's 'Talks on the Gita' at Rs 50.

Last year, books worthRs 4,30,000 on Gandhi were sold within six days.

About 200 books on the Gita, prayer, politics, religion, economics, education, constructive work, peace, non-violence, conflict resolution and social change will also be available in various regional languages for the book lovers at the designated locations.

