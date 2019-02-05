Gang held for printing, circulating fake currency notes

:A 10-member gang was held here Tuesday for allegedly printing fake currency notes and palming them off as genuine ones, and the notes with a face value of Rs 31.25 were seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off,a team raided a house and nabbed the gang, Rachakonda of Police told reporters.

The seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000(614 notes)and Rs 500 (3,795 notes),the said.

Some members of the gang had recently circulated the notes in cattle markets at Ibrahimpatnam, Choutuppal, Shadnagar and Nalgonda of Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)