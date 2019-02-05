Khandu suggests 6 NE airports be connected to ASEAN countries

on Tuesday suggested that at least six airports across be connected with ASEAN countries.

Speaking at the second ASEAN-India Youth Summit being held at Guwahati, Khandu said that ASEAN region and have less aerial distance, so air service from at least six airports in NE with ASEAN countries could be started, an official release said here.

Khandu said the summit should be held as a calendar event and in different locations across the

"Way forward to such summit is to build greater cultural exchanges and strengthen trade ties," he said.

Speaking to the youth participants from ASEAN countries, Khandu requested them to visit different parts of Northeast to know the region better.

Speaking at the event organised by and Ministry of External Affairs, Khandu spoke on the cultural diversity and geographical vastness of Arunachal.

He said Northeast is often mistaken as one cultural entity, but even a single state like Arunachal has more than 26 tribes and 100 sub tribes.

"Arunachal is making tremendous progress in improving air, rail, digital and road connectivity. Earlier the state used to have lowest density of road in the country but now under the leadership of Narendra Modi, roads are reaching remote corners of the state through different central schemes," Khandu said.

On air connectivity, the said that all the seven Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) built during 1960s have been rebuilt and operationalised.

" in Itanagar comes up, the ALGs along with one civilian airport at Tezu will be put to use to start within the state using fixed wing aircraft," Khandu said.

The also spoke of the enormous potential the state offered in the sector of tourism, hydropower, agriculture and horticulture.

He said state has vast land resources which are yet to be exploited to its full extent.

Khandu also took part in the interactive session on the topic Northeast as Indias Gateway to ASEAN.

