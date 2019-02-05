Mizoram church body to pray for defeat of Citizenship Bill in

An umbrella organisation major churches in Christian-majority has urged its members to organise mass prayers next week so that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is defeated in Parliament.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) made the appeal to its 16 constituent churches to offer mass prayer during the night service on February 16 so that the Bill is not introduced in the Rajya Sabha or, even if taken up, is not passed.

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, even if they do not possess any document.

It was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 and has been awaiting nod from the Rajya Sabha.

There has been strong opposition in Northeastern states against the Bill. The protesters claim that if the Bill is implemented, it will endanger the lives and identity of indigenous people of the region.

The MKHC statement said Bill would be harmful for the survival of the Mizos and is against the principle of secularism as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

It also asked the members to pray for ensuring the safeguards of the Mizo people and return of true spirits of religious freedom.

