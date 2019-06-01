Gangjee moves up to tied-44th in Japan

shot three-over 75 but still moved up the leaderboard at the end of third round of the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open here Saturday.

Gangjee is now six-over and tied-44th from tied-57th after two rounds.

Starting from the tenth, Gangjee bogeyed the 16th and the 17th but found a birdie on the 18th. It was to be his only birdie of the day as he also bogeyed twice on the front nine, on second and seventh, at the Royal Club.

Yuta Ikeda carded six-under 66 to move into lead at six-under 210 and he was one ahead of Chan Kim (69) at five-under.

Won Joon Lee (72) and (72) were tied for third, while overnight leader (77) slipped to tied-5th with (73) and (74).

The top four in this event qualify for the Open in in July.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)