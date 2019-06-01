JUST IN
Two killed in road mishap in Ballia

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Two youths were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided near Lakhnapar village under Sikanderpur police station area here, officials said Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday night, killing Arvind Pandey (28) and Manjit Rajbhar (23) on the spot, police said.

Three others were injured in the mishap and have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:05 IST

