Ganja worth Rs 31 lakh seized in Meghalaya

Custom sleuths seized over 300 kg of banned cannabis worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested a man from Meghalaya's Umling area, an official said on Monday.
Acting on specific inputs received, customs sleuths intercepted an SUV at Umling check gate on Sunday after a hot chase and seized 318.300 kg of ganja (cannabis) from the vehicle, Custom deputy commissioner I R Kharkongor said.
He said the value of the seized ganja in open market is estimated to be Rs 31.83 lakh
The deputy commissioner said the banned item originated from Tyrsad area of East Khasi Hills and was meant for delivery at Byrnihat for onward transportation to Guwahati.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, he said.
Kharkongor said intelligence inputs suggest increased movement of Meghalaya-origin cannabis to other parts of the country in recent times due to crack down on illicit cultivation of cannabis in Tripura.
