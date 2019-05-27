Ganja worth Rs 31 lakh seized in Meghalaya

Custom sleuths seized over 300 kg of banned worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested a man from Meghalaya's Umling area, an said on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs received, customs sleuths intercepted an SUV at Umling check gate on Sunday after a hot chase and seized 318.300 kg of ganja (cannabis) from the vehicle, Custom I R Kharkongor said.

He said the value of the seized ganja in open market is estimated to be Rs 31.83 lakh



The said the banned item originated from Tyrsad area of East and was meant for delivery at Byrnihat for onward to Guwahati.

The of the vehicle was arrested and charged under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, he said.

Kharkongor said intelligence inputs suggest increased movement of Meghalaya-origin to other parts of the country in recent times due to crack down on illicit cultivation of in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)