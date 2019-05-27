Madagascar votes in latest battle of political feud

held Monday in what is being seen as the latest round of a bitter feud between and his longstanding rival

Beaten to the top job in December, Ravalomanana has been pushing hard in support of candidates of his TIM ("I Love Madagascar") party, determined to secure a victory in his rivalry with Rajoelina.

The two men have dominated since the early 2000s, sometimes cooperating but mostly fighting for advantage and high office.

"These elections will define our future for the next five years," said Rajoelina after voting in the capital

"The candidates who will be elected MPs have the duty not only to pass laws, but also to represent the aspirations of the people." Ravalomanana also voted in the capital, and he raised allegations of fraud in the last December.

"People are less enthusiastic to vote because of the fraud that has already been noted in previous elections," he said.

Antananarivo's walls have been plastered with election posters, while during the campaign, loudspeaker trucks passed by in convoys and supporters handed out T-shirts for their candidates.

But turnout could be low, with few queues seen at polling stations.

The vote took place after another bout of instability in which saw Rajoelina and Ravalomanana put aside their differences last year to oppose new electoral laws introduced by then

After two months of street protests, the government fell and Rajaonarimampianina trailed in a distant third in the

"I was disappointed that the of our party did not win the presidential election, but that defeat has motivated us to win a majority in the assembly," said the TIM candidate,

"We need a majority to ensure stability and avoid a political war over the next five years," said Rajoelina Aina Rafenomanantsoa, a popularly known as Anyah.

"Madagascans have no need to go through all that again." It is far from certain that Monday's vote will produce stability -- of the 800 candidates fighting for the 151 assembly seats, nearly 500 are standing as independents.

"Independent candidates could win many seats... because a lot of voters want to break the hold of the Rajoelina and Ravalomanana camps," told AFP.

"If there are too many independents in the assembly, that will create changeable majorities which will in turn generate corruption and political instability."



The campaign has been overshadowed in its last days by corruption allegations against more than half the outgoing deputies.

The anti-corruption bureau handed over to prosecutors a list of 79 deputies alleged to have each accepted bribes worth 12,500 euros (USD 14,000) to vote in favour of Rajaonarimampianina's electoral laws.

Both Rajoelina and Ravalomanana have promised voters they will put an end to such practices.

The former French colony is well known for its vanilla and precious redwood, yet is one of the world's poorest nations, according to data, with 76 per cent of people living in extreme poverty.

The island, which is also famed for its unique wildlife, is dependent on foreign aid and has a long history of coups and unrest.

Election results are not expected for at least two weeks.

