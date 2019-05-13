Gen Rawat visits Army training command in Shimla

-
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Monday visited headquarters of the Army Training Command in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla during his three-day visit to the hill-state, a defence spokesperson said.
General Rawat was briefed on the training activities and initiatives by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lieutenant General P C Thimmaya, he said.
The Army Chief expressed his appreciation on the work being undertaken by the ARTRAC.
On this occasion, General Rawat addressed all officers of ARTRAC Headquarters, including the student officers and staff of all 32 category 'A' training establishments through video conference, the spokesperson said.
General Rawat, accompanied by his wife, Madhulika Rawat, also visited his alma mater, St Edwards, where they were received by the Principal, Father Anil Sequira, and given a warm welcome by the students and staff, he said.
The General had an hour long interactive session with the students and motivated them to excel in all spheres of life, the spokesperson said.
General Rawat's wife, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association, was briefed by Army Welfare Association ARTRAC Officiating Regional President Amanpreet Kaur Sangha on various welfare activities being undertaken by ARTRAC Headquarters, he said.
She also visited various troops and family welfare institutes of ARTRAC Headquarters and conveyed her appreciation for the commendable job being done by the ladies and the staff.
General Rawat also called on HP Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan, the spokesperson said.
