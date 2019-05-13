Rain brings relief from sweltering heat in Rajasthan

Rain in parts of brought relief to the people from the sweltering heat here on Monday, a said.

Churu recorded 9.4 mm rain, followed by 9 mm in Sriganganagar and 0.4mm in Bikaner. Light rainfall was recorded in the state capital as well.

Till 8.00 am, parts of eastern and western had recorded rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 2 cm.

Udaipur, Dungarpur and Chittorgarh recorded 2 cm rainfall each, whereas parts of Barmer and Jaisalmer received 1 cm to 2 cm rain.

Churu recorded the highest temperature in the state with 42.8 degree Celsius, followed by 40.7 in Sriganganagar, 40.4 each in Jaisalmer and Bikaner and 40.3 degree Celsius in

The MeT department has warned of duststorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in for the next 24 hours.

