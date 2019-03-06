JUST IN
Man killed after being hit by train in J-K's Udhampur

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 58-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official said.

Jitendra Sharma died at the spot when he came under Katra-bound Uttar Sampark Kranti Express while crossing the track at Channi Morh, a Government Railway Police official said.

Sharma hailed from Dhanori-Birma area in Udhampur, he said.

After legal formalities, Sharma's body was handed over to his family for last rites, he said.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 18:10 IST

