Man killed after being hit by train in J-K's Udhampur

-
ALSO READ
3 bovine smuggling bids foiled in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu
Woman axed to death by her husband in J-K's Udhampur
Truck driver from valley dies under suspicious circumstances in J K's Udhampur
Udhampur will soon have daily train service to Pathankot: Jitendra
Man arrested with cannabis in J-K's Udhampur
-
A 58-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official said.
Jitendra Sharma died at the spot when he came under Katra-bound Uttar Sampark Kranti Express while crossing the track at Channi Morh, a Government Railway Police official said.
Sharma hailed from Dhanori-Birma area in Udhampur, he said.
After legal formalities, Sharma's body was handed over to his family for last rites, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU