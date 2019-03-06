Gaurika takes 2-shot lead in first round

Gaurika Bishnoi opened up a two-shot lead despite finishing the first round with a bogey in the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour here, Wednesday.

Gaurika, who is looking for her first win this season, had finished runner-up in the fourth leg and was placed third in the third leg.

Smriti Mehra, Siddhi Kapoor and Gursimar Badwal are all tied for second at two-over 74, while rookie Ananya Datar and experienced Neha Tripathi are Tied-fifth with three-over 75 each.

Gaurika had a flying start with birdies on first and fourth but she gave away those gains with bogeys on fifth and seventh. She dropped yet another bogey on Par-4 10th, but quickly made up on the Par-3 11th.

A birdie on Par-5 14th indicated an under-par finish before she dropped a shot on the Par-5 18th.

Smriti had one birdie on Par-3 second and after that she dropped shots on seventh, 11th and 14th for a 74, while Siddhi's sole birdie of the day came on Par-4 seventh, the only to birdie the hole. She had three other bogeys.

Also on 74 was Gursimar, winner of the second leg. She was three-over for the front nine, before she picked up her first birdie on the Par-5 14th, which afforded the maximum birdies on the day. She bogeyed 16th and birdied 17th to finish at 74.

Ridhima Dilawari, who won the fourth leg, had an unimpressive three-over 39 on the back nine and carded four-over 76 to be seventh, while Khushi Khanijau with four bogeys in last four holes shot 77 to be eighth.

shot 78 each to complete the Top-10.

