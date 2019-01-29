George Fernandes was a fearless leader: Raghubar Das

Chief Raghubar Das Tuesday hailed former Defence and socialist leader as a fearless leader and strong voice for the poor.

Fernandes died at on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years.

In his condolence message, Das said Fernandes had provided the best leadership to the country, was a fearless leader and strong voice for the poor.

Fernandes took important initiatives for the Indian Army for its betterment when he was the Defence minister, Das said.

Former chief ministers and also expressed their sorrow at the death of Fernandes.

In his condolence message, former said that he lost a leader "with whom he had worked for a long time.

