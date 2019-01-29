George Fernandes was a fearless leader: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Tuesday hailed former Defence minister and socialist leader George Fernandes as a fearless leader and strong voice for the poor.
Fernandes died at New Delhi on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years.
In his condolence message, Das said Fernandes had provided the best leadership to the country, was a fearless leader and strong voice for the poor.
Fernandes took important initiatives for the Indian Army for its betterment when he was the Defence minister, Das said.
Former chief ministers Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren also expressed their sorrow at the death of Fernandes.
In his condolence message, former Jharkhand minister Ramchandra Kesri said that he lost a leader "with whom he had worked for a long time.
