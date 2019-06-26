George RR Martin lobbies for 'Chernobyl' at Emmys

"Game of Thrones" creator George RR Martin has praised "Chernobyl", calling the series "exciting", which deserves to dominate awards this year.

Martin also gave a special mention to veteran Jared Harris, who plays Valery Legasov, a who is instrumental in leading the efforts to clean up the April 1986 nuclear plant disaster in USSR.

"Binge-watched @HBO's Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood.

"And special shout out to the talented @JaredHarris for his amazing performance..." the tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, "Chernobyl" was the highest rated TV show.

It is a retelling of the massive explosion of the nuclear power plant in the Ukraise on April 26, 1986 and its aftermath. The explosion released radioactive material across Belarus, and and as far as and

This year will be the final run for Martin's "GoT" at as the show is expected to get nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series, among others.

The show, on which the served as executive producer, already has three in its kitty.

If nominated, the five-part "Chernobyl" would be vying for an Outstanding Limited Series

