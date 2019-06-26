All eyes on Dhoni's approach as India take on depleted West Indies

Singh Dhoni's approach and position in the middle order will be the team management's primary concern when take on an ousted-yet-dangerous in the sixth league phase encounter of here Thursday.

As the league phase hits the home stretch, will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory.

But it could be easier said than done against a side, which might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games.

In fact, West Indies' unpredictability and the former captain's repeated failure during the important second Powerplay overs leaves with a few points to ponder.

Dhoni's painfully slow approach against the yielded 28 off 52 balls and he was roundly criticised. Even the normally restrained questioned the approach.

"There was no positive intent," the usually reticent Tendulkar's observation on a TV channel has been spot on.

The Indian team management knows that only too well but with four group matches left, the only option they have right now is to alter Dhoni's position, possibly giving a few more deliveries to Jadhav, who can be innovative in his shot selection.

Hardik Pandya is being used as a floater but the match showed that if he doesn't get support from the other end, there is too much pressure on him to hit every delivery for a six.

Kohli and till now have not been too keen to use Rishabh Pant's firepower. Pant can come in only if the team management considers the idea of being disposable.

The is a team loaded with fast bowlers so it could be a bit easier for Dhoni to rotate strike as he hasn't been comfortable against the slow bowlers. exposed it thoroughly during the last game.

There have been arguments and counter-arguments about Dhoni's approach in the compared to his style when playing 50-over for India.

Dhoni, during Chennai Super Kings various chases, would invariably target one of the inexperienced Indian domestic bowlers while playing safe against the bigger international names.

Against a Kagiso Rabada or a Jofra Archer, he didn't take any risks before hitting the others in successful run-chases. A strategy needs to be worked around Dhoni's skill sets here too to place him at a position on which he can bat freely.

With his inputs and electric glovework behind the stumps an absolute necessity, this will require some tactical brainstorming by the and the

The West Indies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out despite a great start against being ruled out due to a hamstring has been another big blow.

However, the team, especially the fast department, has shown tremendous potential including the young bumper-happy fast duo of and

With Kohli and his deputy being superb horizontal bat players, it promises to be a mouth-watering contest if they employ the short-ball tactic.

For the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, a smashing match-winning innings is due and Kohli will be praying that it doesn't come against his team.

Jasprit Bumrah's opening spell against Gayle may set the tone while the talented duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer will be asked a few questions by Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Against New Zealand, played an amazing innings and took the Windies to the brink of a miraculous victory.

However, Brathwaite has never been comfortable against the slow bowlers as he loves the length deliveries on the slot.

In all, it could be a tougher test for India than Afghanistan but the 'Men In Blue' remain favourites to win the contest considering their recent form.

Squads:



India: (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo,

Match Starts: 3pm (IST).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)