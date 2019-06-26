Jaishankar, Pompeo hold talks; Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas in focus

External Affairs Minister S met his American counterpart Mike on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership.

Pompeo, who arrived here Tuesday night, called on Prime Minister in the morning and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship.

"Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership. Secretary called on PM to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

The US Secretary of State's talks with the Indian leadership are the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

Ahead of the strategically-important India-US talks, diplomatic sources on Tuesday said India meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the S-400 missile defence system from sanctions-hit Russia, and asserted that New Delhi cannot "wish away" its defence ties with Moscow.

The details of the Jaishankar- meeting were immediately not known, but India's missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, were likely to be discussed during the talks.