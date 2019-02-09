Gerard Butler in talks for disaster thriller 'Greenland'

Scottish star will is in negotiations to headline Roman Waugh's disaster thriller "Greenland".

The most recently worked on upcoming film "Angel Has Fallen", the third part of Butler's " Has Fallen" film series. The movie is set to release in August this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Greenland" follows a family who fights for its survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

The film will be produced by Thunder Road Films' Basil Iwanyk, who has developed the project, with and via their G-BASE production company.

Principal photography will commence inf May in Toronto,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)