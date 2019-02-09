MP govt transfers 221 cops, including 34 IPS officers

The Congress-led government has transferred 221 police personnel, comprising 34 (IPS) and 187 state police service (SPS) officials, across the state.

The transfers were announced in two orders issued by the state's Home department on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

According to the circular, the 187 SPS officers transferred comprise 35 of Police (ASP) and 152 of Police (DySP) rank officials.

MR Krishna, a 1985 batch IPS officer, was appointed the of MP Police Housing Corporation, a post earlier held by Rishi Kumar Shukla, who recently took over as CBI

was appointed Indore's Senior of Police (SSP), it said.

The MP government also appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) for nine districts comprising (East), Dewas, Katni, Hoshangabad, Datia, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Agar Malwa and Harda.

