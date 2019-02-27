German Consul General meets Kiran Bedi

-
Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany Karin Christina Maria Stoll called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at the latter's office here Wednesday.
A release from the Lt Governor's office said they discussed schemes to help the youth of Puducherry learn the German language to enable them hone their language skills.
Officer on Special Duty in Raj Nivas G Theva Needhi Dhas was also present during the discussions.
The envoy had met the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy earlier at his office and official sources said it was a courtesy call.
